Sports World: Keane to assist O'Neill at second-tier Forest

Keane to assist O'Neill at second-tier Forest

LONDON • Roy Keane will once again link up with Martin O'Neill to become Nottingham Forest assistant manager, the Championship football club announced on Monday.

The 47-year-old was part of the backroom staff during O'Neill's five-year spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2018. Keane, like O'Neill, is a favourite at the City Ground. He made more than 100 appearances for the club between 1990 and 1993 before moving to Manchester United, where he won seven Premier League titles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Korean defender Kim snubs EPL for China

SHANGHAI • South Korean defender Kim "Monster" Min-jae yesterday snubbed interest from the Premier League and the advice of his teammates to sign for Beijing Guoan in China.

The 22-year-old centre-back, whose football club Jeonbuk Motors said that they had received a bid from Watford reported to be about US$8 million (S$10.8 million), instead plumped for the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Guoan, who finished fourth in the CSL last season, announced Kim's signing but did not disclose the size of the transfer fee.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sharapova off to winning debut

SAINT PETERSBURG • Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova made a victorious debut at the WTA Saint Petersburg indoor tournament, beating Daria Gavrilova of Australia in straight sets on Monday.

The 31-year-old Sharapova prevailed 6-0, 6-4 in 1hr 45min to chalk up her third win in four head-to-head meetings with Russian-born Gavrilova.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Marin faces long spell out with knee injury

MADRID • Spain's Olympic badminton gold medallist Carolina Marin is a doubt for the world championships in August after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The 25-year-old, a winner of three of the past four world titles, hurt herself in last Sunday's Indonesia Masters final and was forced to retire while leading Saina Nehwal of India.

The Spanish badminton federation said Marin would undergo surgery and start rehabilitation next week for an injury that typically requires a recovery period of at least six months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE