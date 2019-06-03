Sports World: Kaymer on course for first title since 2014

Kaymer on course for first title since 2014

DUBLIN (Ohio) • Former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer surged into a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott after the third round at the PGA Tour's Memorial tournament on Saturday.

Two-time Major champion Kaymer, without a win since his eight-shot victory at the 2014 US Open, notched six birdies in a six-under 66 at Muirfield Village. The German signed for a 15-under 201 total while Australian Scott, a fellow former world No. 1, fired a 66 for a total of 203.

REUTERS

Long jumper Lawson banned for four years

PARIS • American long jumper Jarrion Lawson, a silver medallist at the 2017 World Championships, has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old tested positive for the anabolic steroid epitrenbolone following an out-of-competition doping control exercise in June last year and was provisionally suspended in August. Lawson, who claimed his positive sample was the result of eating contaminated beef, will be appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE