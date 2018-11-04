Sports World: Kashima in control after first-leg win

Kashima in control after first-leg win

KASHIMA (Japan) • Leo Silva's opener and Serginho's eye-catching strike put Kashima Antlers firmly on top in their quest for a first Asian Champions League title as they beat Persepolis 2-0 in the home leg of the final yesterday.

The Iranian football club suffered a further blow in stoppage time when Siamak Nemati received a second yellow card for dissent, ruling him out of next week's return leg in Teheran.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bendtner jailed 50 days for assault

COPENHAGEN • Denmark footballer Nicklas Bendtner was on Friday sentenced to 50 days in prison after being convicted of assaulting a taxi driver, who reportedly suffered a broken jaw.

The 30-year-old was caught on CCTV but claims he acted in self defence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barty v Wang for the WTA Elite Trophy

ZHUHAI (China) • Australia's ninth seed Ashleigh Barty reached the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in China yesterday after overcoming fifth seed Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

She will meet China's No. 1 Wang Qiang, who destroyed Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0 in the other semi-final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wiggins' book draws fire from cycling chief

LONDON • Britain's former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has come under attack from the head of global cycling for describing Lance Armstrong as a "perfect" winner of the Tour in a new book.

International Cycling Union president David Lappartient described his comments as "unacceptable" and "unbelievable".

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles in 2012 and banned for life after orchestrating a doping scheme.

REUTERS

Uihlein continues to lead at halfway mark

LOS ANGELES • Peter Uihlein shook off an early bogey to card a five-under 66 on Friday and stretch his lead to two strokes midway through the PGA Tour's Shriners for Children Open in Las Vegas.

Uihlein, who shot 63 on Thursday, is on 129 and two strokes clear of Robert Streb (66) and Kim Whee (65) in second.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE