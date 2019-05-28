Sports World: Kante unlikely to play in final after twisting knee

Kante unlikely to play in final after twisting knee

LONDON • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is a major doubt for tomorrow's Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan after suffering a knee injury in training over the weekend, according to British media reports.

The France international missed Chelsea's previous two games with a hamstring injury, but returned to training last week and manager Maurizio Sarri was confident he would be fit for the club's season-ending showpiece.

However, both The Times of London and the Guardian reported he had twisted his knee during a training session on Saturday and was not likely to recover in time for the final.

REUTERS

Law eyes more success after first LPGA Tour win

WILLIAMSBURG • Bronte Law sees her first LPGA Tour title as the beginning of something much bigger.

The Englishwoman won the Pure Silk tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia by two strokes on Sunday after closing with a final round of four-under 67 to finish on 17-under 267.

The 24-year-old held off a hard-charging field that included Swede Madelene Sagstrom (66), Canada's Brooke Henderson (68) and Japanese Nasa Hataoka (69), with the trio tied for second at 15 under on the Kingsmill Resort course.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US billionaire warded for suspected stroke

DETROIT • Daniel Gilbert, billionaire and co-founder and chairman of the online mortgage lending company Quicken Loans, suffered stroke-like symptoms on Sunday and was hospitalised near Detroit, the US media said.

The 57-year-old American, whom Forbes has listed his fortune at US$7.3 billion (S$10 billion), is also the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers National Basketball Association team.

His family has requested privacy, and his company issued a statement saying he "received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably".

REUTERS