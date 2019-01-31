Sports World: Kanphanitnan takes 3-shot lead in Sentosa

Kanphanitnan takes 3-shot lead in Sentosa

Thai golfer Kanphanitnan Muangkhumsakul leads the two-day HSBC Women's World Championship qualifying tournament after an opening three-under 69 yesterday at the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course.

Singapore's Amanda Tan is second and trails by three shots. The winner will qualify for the Feb 28-March 3 tournament in Singapore.

Neymar ruled out for last-16 tie with United

PARIS • Paris-Saint Germain's Champions League chances have suffered a major setback with their star forward Neymar yesterday ruled out for 10 weeks with a foot injury.

The Brazilian footballer, who has a fractured metatarsal, will miss both legs of the French champions' last-16 tie against Manchester United, although he could be fit for a potential quarter-final in April, should PSG progress to the next round.

The first leg at Old Trafford will be on Feb 12, with the return in Paris on March 6.

REUTERS

Ex-coach's jail term raised to 18 months

SEOUL • The former coach convicted of physically abusing South Korean double Olympic short-track gold medallist Shim Suk-hee had his prison sentence increased to 18 months yesterday.

Cho Jae-beom was initially sentenced to 10 months last year, but the Suwon District Court extended his term after Shim testified at an appeal hearing.

While Cho has admitted to beating athletes "to improve their performance", he has denied sexually assaulting Shim.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Akkaev gets 8-year suspension for doping

•MOSCOW • Russia's former world weightlifting champion Khadzhimurat Akkaev has been banned for eight years for his third doping offence since 2005, the country's weightlifting federation said yesterday.

The 33-year-old, who won the world title in the 105kg category in Paris in 2011 and silver medal in the 94kg category at the 2004 Athens Olympics, will remain suspended until Aug 1, 2024.

Aleksandar Petrov, the head of the anti-doping commission of Russia's weightlifting federation, told Tass news agency that the news of his suspension had been relayed to him by the International Weightlifting Federation, but Akkaev could still appeal against the decision.

REUTERS