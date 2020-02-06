Sports World: Kane may be back for season's tail end

Kane may be back for season's tail end

LONDON • England striker Harry Kane could return from injury in time for the final two games of the Premier League season, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday.

He is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his hamstring suffered during the loss to Southampton on New Year's Day.

The London football club had previously stated they expect the 26-year-old to return to training in April despite reports that he could be sidelined for six months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rooney's Derby to host United in FA Cup

LONDON • Derby County skipper Wayne Rooney is set for an FA Cup reunion with his former club Manchester United next month at Pride Park Stadium.

The 34-year-old scored a penalty in Derby's 4-2 home victory over fourth-tier Northampton Town in Tuesday's fourth-round replay to set up the meeting with United, where he spent 13 trophy-laden years and left in 2017 as their record scorer with 253 goals.

It will be the first time he faces United since playing against them for Everton in 2018 before a year-long stint at Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

REUTERS

China tour qualifier switched to Bintan

TORONTO • The PGA Tour Series-China said on Tuesday that it is moving its global qualifying golf tournament out of China because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The 72-hole qualifying tournament originally scheduled for Feb 25-28 in Haikou will now be held at Laguna Golf Bintan in Lagoi, Indonesia, according to the tour, which serves as a feeder for the Korn Ferry Tour, itself the PGA Tour's developmental series.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed almost 500 people, with more than 24,000 infected.

REUTERS