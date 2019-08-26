Sports World: Juventus and Napoli win season openers

Juventus and Napoli win season openers

ROME • Last season's top two in the Italian Serie A picked up where they left off as Juventus and Napoli opened their league campaigns with wins.

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini's early goal proved enough to seal a 1-0 win over Parma for the Italian champions, while Lorenzo Insigne scored the winner for the Neapolitans against Fiorentina in a 4-3 thriller. Juve host Napoli on Saturday.

REUTERS

Stokes' 135 helps level Ashes series

LEEDS (England) • Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes scored a stunning 135 not out as England kept their Ashes hopes alive with a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley.

He scored the winning four in the afternoon session on day four as England finished on 362-9 in their second innings in their 359-run chase.

The five-match series is tied 1-1. Holders Australia could have secured the famous urn with a 2-0 lead and only two Tests remaining.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Team USA play down defeat by Australia

MELBOURNE • Veteran United States basketball coach Gregg Popovich insists his team are better for their shock loss to Australia, which has thrown the upcoming World Cup in China wide open.

The Boomers' 98-94 upset in Melbourne on Saturday was their maiden victory against Team USA and snapped a run of 78 consecutive American wins over 13 years of competitive and exhibition games.

The US defeat came barely a week before the World Cup tips off, with San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich leading a young squad after a host of high-profile NBA stars opted out.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Team OG grab bulk of $47m e-sports prize

SHANGHAI • More than 600,000 people watched captivated online and thousands packed a downtown Shanghai arena to see Team OG take home a life-changing chunk of an e-sports record US$34.3 million (S$47.3 million) prize pool yesterday.

The holders defeated fellow European side Team Liquid 3-1 in the grand final of The International, a world championship in the multiplayer Dota 2 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Team OG will pocket at least US$15.6 million after emerging victorious out of 18 teams from around the world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE