Sports World: Juve stay 8pts ahead of Napoli in Serie A

Juve stay 8pts ahead of Napoli in Serie A

TURIN • Mario Mandzukic scored the only goal for Juventus in a 1-0 win over crisis-hit club Roma on Saturday and keep the unbeaten champions on track for an eighth straight Italian league title.

The Croat headed in the winner in the 34th minute in Turin to keep Juventus eight points clear of Napoli, who beat Spal 1-0.

Roma, after finishing third last season, are now 25 points behind Juventus and dropped to 10th. They have won just twice in the league since the end of September.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca ensure they lead into new year

MADRID • Barcelona held off Atletico Madrid to ensure they will be three points clear at the top of LaLiga going into the winter break, after beating a spirited Espanyol 2-0 at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

First-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were enough to move Ernesto Valverde's side up to 37 points and keep them one step ahead of Atletico, who earlier drew level with Barca with a 1-0 win over Espanyol from a Antoine Griezmann penalty.

His winner on Saturday was his fourth in three games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hot Ribery makes case for deal extension

BERLIN • Veteran Franck Ribery is hoping for a contract extension at Bayern Munich, after scoring three goals in four days as the defending champions climbed to second in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Having joined Bayern in 2007, the 35-year-old made another strong argument for an extension to his contract, which expires in June, with a double in a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt having also scored against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The win trimmed the gap on leaders Borussia Dortmund to six points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mbappe nets winner, Monaco lose again

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe scored the winner, as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 1-0 on Saturday to go into the winter break unbeaten in the French Ligue 1.

Mbappe stole in at the far post in the 67th minute for his 13th league goal of the season as PSG lead second-placed Lille, who lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse, by 13 points.

Thierry Henry's Monaco continued to struggle after a 2-0 defeat by rock-bottom Guingamp. The 2017 champions now have only 13 points from 18 matches, just two more than Guingamp.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Boxer out of coma after three weeks

MONTREAL • Former light-heavyweight world champion Adonis Stevenson has come out of a coma three weeks after a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk, the fighter's girlfriend Simone "Sisi" God said on Saturday.

Stevenson, a 41-year-old Canadian fighter of Haitian descent, was helped to the dressing room after losing the World Boxing Council crown in his 10th title defence over five years.

After the Ukrainian Gvozdyk finished him off with a crushing right hand, Stevenson was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Doctors said he suffered "severe traumatic brain injury" that required neurosurgery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE