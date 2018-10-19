Sports World : Juve ditched me for Ronaldo, says Higuain

Juve ditched me for Ronaldo, says Higuain

MILAN • AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain said he was treated very well by Juventus until the moment they forced him out of the football club to make way for €100 million (S$158.7 million) signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Higuain moved to Milan on loan in August after two seasons in Turin, where he won two Serie A and Italian Cup titles, and scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions.

However, he told Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday that he was not bitter and the "best solution" was Milan, who yesterday announced a €35 million deal for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo.

REUTERS

Fatigue cause of poor Ryder Cup form: Tiger

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods has blamed his dismal Ryder Cup form on tiredness, citing a lack of physical preparation after a demanding comeback from injury.

He lost all four of his Ryder Cup matches in Paris last month as the United States were crushed 171/2 to 101/2 by a rampant Europe.

The 14-time golf Major winner admitted on Wednesday that the physical toll of his first full season back on the PGA Tour after missing virtually all of the previous two years finally caught up with him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hamilton closes in on Schumacher's record

AUSTIN (Texas) • Lewis Hamilton will edge closer to Michael Schumacher's all-time record if he wins his fifth Formula One world title on Sunday in Austin, Texas, but he told reporters on Wednesday that chasing the German great was never part of his plan.

The Mercedes driver will move to within two of Schumacher's all-time mark of seven championship titles if he scores eight points more than his Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel at the United States Grand Prix.

The Briton, however, revealed that he had already fulfilled his lifelong ambition in 2015 when he equalled the tally of his boyhood idol Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian three-time champion who died in 1994.

REUTERS

Willett one behind Reavie at CJ Cup

JEJU (South Korea) • Former Masters champion Danny Willett got into the hunt early at the CJ Cup yesterday after carding a three-under 69 to finish the first round of the US$9.5 million (S$13 million) PGA tournament in joint second.

The Englishman has not won a golf event since his shock 2016 success at Augusta, but he is hoping his fortunes can change on the island of Jeju in South Korea.

American Chez Reavie leads the field by one shot after posting a 68 at the Club at Nine Bridges, with South Korean Kim Si-woo level with Willett after also shooting a 69.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE