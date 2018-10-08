Sports World: Juve back Ron again after goal in 2-0 win

Juve back Ron again after goal in 2-0 win

UDINE (Italy) • Juventus have reaffirmed their support for Cristiano Ronaldo following the recent rape allegations against the player.

Club director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport Italia on Saturday after Juve's 2-0 win at Udinese, in which the Portuguese scored, that he is "a great professional beyond reproach" and "an exemplary person throughout his career".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lochte gets help for alcohol dependency

LOS ANGELES • Six-time Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, his lawyer has told US media.

Attorney Jeff Ostrow told website TMZ on Friday that Lochte was pursuing treatment and remained hopeful of winning qualification to swim in a fifth Olympic Games at Tokyo in 2020.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wozniacki cruises to China Open crown

BEIJING • Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki won her 30th WTA tennis singles title, as she beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the China Open final yesterday.

The Danish world No. 2 was impressive all week in Beijing and did not drop a set en route to winning the .

Meanwhile, US Open champion Naomi Osaka, who hurt her back in her semi-final loss to Sevastova, has pulled out of this week's Hong Kong Open to prevent aggravating the injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Medvedev crashes Nishikori's party

TOKYO • Kei Nishikori's hopes of a third Japan Open tennis crown were dashed yesterday by Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev after a 6-2, 6-4 upset.

Nishikori, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2014, had not dropped a set prior to the final but was no match for Medvedev's power as the world No. 32 scooped his third career title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Koreans claim LPGA International Crown

SEOUL • Top seeds South Korea delighted their home fans by holding off the US and England to win the LPGA International Crown in Incheon yesterday.

The fancied Korean team of Chun In-gee, Kim In-kyung, Park Sung-hyun and Ryu So-yeon doubled their two-point overnight lead during the final-day singles in the team golf event.

REUTERS

Bayern fall again with 3-0 beating

MUNICH • Bayern Munich slumped to their fourth match without a win in all competitions, after a 3-0 loss at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Niko Kovac, the German champions' coach, admitted afterwards that "things were not working out".

REUTERS

Farah wins Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO • British athletics star Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon men's title yesterday in an unofficial time of 2hr 5min 11sec. Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew was 13 seconds behind with Japan's Suguru Osako third in 2:05:50.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei (2:18:35) won the women's title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE