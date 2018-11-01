Sports World: Junior tchoukball finals coming up

Junior tchoukball finals coming up

The 7th edition of the SPH Foundation National Primary Schools Tchoukball Championships will end off with the junior division finals this month.

The girls' final is tomorrow while the boys' final is on Nov 8.

A total of 30 teams across the senior and Junior divisions took part this year. The senior category was played in May.

Qatar Airways could sponsor EPL

LONDON • The chief executive of Qatar Airways yesterday said his company was considering "several options" for a potential sponsorship deal in the English Premier League.

Akbar al-Baker told Agence France-Presse that a deal with the world's richest football league was a possibility, with his aide adding that "negotiations" were ongoing.

Previous unconfirmed speculation has linked the airline to a potential ground naming deal with Tottenham, who are in the process of rebuilding their White Hart Lane stadium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chelsea coach fined for Jose incident

LONDON • Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni was fined £6,000 (S$10,580) by the Football Association on Tuesday after his wild celebrations in front of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Ianni sparked a touchline row with the Portuguese after celebrating Ross Barkley's late equaliser in Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw with United at Stamford Bridge on Oct 20.

Kasatkina hits out at unfair scheduling

ZHUHAI (China) • Top seed Daria Kasatkina slammed the tournament scheduling at tennis' WTA Elite Trophy after losing her second match 6-2, 6-4 to American Madison Keys yesterday.

The Russian hit out at the organisers for making her play "two matches in less than 24 hours". She had beaten China's Wang Qiang in three sets on Tuesday night.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wise choice for PGA Rookie of the Year

LOS ANGELES • Aaron Wise, who captured his first PGA Tour title in his 18th start as a member, won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old American, who was born in Cape Town, left South Africa for the United States at the age of three, and the move paid off after Wise won the US$7.7 million (S$10.6 million) Byron Nelson tournament in May.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Ghana football chief gets life ban

LAGOS • Ghana's former football president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned by Fifa from football for life and ordered to pay a hefty fine after being found guilty of bribery and corruption.

Fifa's ethics committee banned Nyantakyi "for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level," it said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE