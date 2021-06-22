Sports World: July 17 restart for SPL, S'pore Cup called off

July 17 restart for SPL, S'pore Cup called off

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) will resume on July 17, over two weeks after the original restart date of July 2.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said this would allow clubs time to prepare players who were called up for international duty. The Singapore Cup has been cancelled as a result of the delay, and fans will be barred from matches, although the FAS said it would continue to monitor the Covid-19 measures in place.

Only vaccinated fans can watch World Cup

DOHA • Qatar will only allow fans who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend next year's World Cup and is in talks to secure one million doses in case global immunisation efforts lag. Fifa has said the matches, which start in November next year, will be staged in full stadiums.

Korda first to earn 2nd LPGA win this season

LOS ANGELES • Nelly Korda closed with a five-under 67 at the Meijer Classic on Sunday to become the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season.

The American finished two strokes ahead of Ireland's Leona Maguire (66) at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at the Blythefield Country Club course in Michigan.

