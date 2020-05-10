Sports World: Jovic fractures foot, will be out for 7 weeks

Jovic fractures foot, will be out for 7 weeks

MADRID • Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has not attended full training or played any football matches for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he somehow still managed to break his foot and is expected to be out of action for around seven weeks.

A statement from Real on Friday said the Serbia striker had fractured a bone in his right foot but did not say when he could hope to return.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Jovic had injured himself training at home in the Spanish capital and said he would be out for around seven weeks.

Maradona chips in for coronavirus battle

BUENOS AIRES • Diego Maradona has lent a hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his home town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires by autographing an Argentina national team jersey for a raffle.

"We're going to get through it," the football legend wrote on the jersey, a replica of the one he wore when he led his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup. It was first offered at auction but is being raffled to those who have given donations in an initiative that has collected hygiene products, masks and around 100 kg of food for charity.

Kobe's widow sues over crash photos

LOS ANGELES • Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County sheriff's department over unauthorised photographs of the scene at the helicopter crash that killed her husband, National Basketball Association legend Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

People magazine obtained the legal claim filed on Friday. She is seeking damages for emotional distress and mental anguish in the wake of revelations that eight sheriff's department deputies took graphic photos of the scene, where seven more passengers died, and shared them with others.

Jordan's old shoes may fetch up to $212k

LOS ANGELES • Sotheby's is looking to cash in on two pandemic trends: online buying and nostalgia for former National Basketball Association star Michael Jordan.

The company is offering a game-worn pair of Nike sneakers from Jordan's glory days in a stand-alone online auction. The autographed shoes are estimated to fetch as much as US$150,000 (S$212,000). Bidding started at noon on Friday in New York and will continue to next Sunday, Sotheby's said in a statement.

