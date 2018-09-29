Sports World: Joshua on the cards for Wilder-Fury victor

Joshua on the cards for Wilder-Fury victor

LOS ANGELES • World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder's heavyweight title defence against Britain's Tyson Fury will be held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Showtime Boxing confirmed on Thursday.

Both American Wilder (40-0) and Fury (27-0) can boast of unbeaten records and the winner of their Dec 1 bout will be in prime position to take on undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of Britain.

REUTERS

Koreas mull over joint Olympic gym team

SEOUL • Both North and South Korea will pursue a plan to form a joint artistic gymnastics team for the Tokyo Olympics, Seoul's gymnastics association has said, with discussions set to be held during the upcoming world championships.

Yonhap news reported that Korea Gymnastics Association officials will meet their northern counterparts and consider the proposal at the Oct 25-Nov 3 event in Doha.

REUTERS

Barca's Busquets signs on till 2023

BARCELONA • LaLiga champions Barcelona announced a new contract until June 2023 for midfield anchor Sergio Busquets on Thursday, slapping a prohibitive €500 million (S$794 million) release clause on the footballer to ward off interest from rival clubs. The 30-year-old has played 490 games for the club, winning seven LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies.

REUTERS

Wada finds Kenyan dopers not coerced

NAIROBI • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) on Thursday said a 21-month investigation into suspicions of widespread doping in Kenya had found no proof of "institutionalised" doping.

The probe was begun in December 2016 by Wada's Intelligence and Investigations Department in collaboration with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and the Athletics Integrity Unit, and said that athletes were either "insufficiently educated" or "wilfully blind" when it came to doping.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Serena skips China Open, season over

BEIJING • Serena Williams has reportedly ended her tennis season prematurely following her meltdown at the US Open, after she was left out of the China Open draw.

Williams' name, along with that of her older sister Venus, did not appear on a list of 64 players ahead of the Beijing tournament, which started yesterday. And, according to multiple American media reports, her season is now over.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wuhan party over for Wang and Barty

WUHAN • Home favourite Wang Qiang's dream run at the Wuhan Open in China ended in heartbreak yesterday as an injury forced her to retire in the semi-finals, with Estonian Anett Kontaveit leading 6-2, 2-1.

The world No. 34 had already made history by becoming the first Chinese player to reach the last eight of the event, beating world No. 7 Czech Karolina Pliskova along the way.

In today's final, Kontaviet plays Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Australia's 16th seed Ashleigh Barty 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE