Sports World : Joseph staying put as Brave Blossoms coach

Joseph staying put as Brave Blossoms coach

TOKYO • Jamie Joseph has confirmed that he will be staying on as head coach of Japan up till the next Rugby World Cup in 2023, ruling him out of the vacant All Blacks coaching role.

The 49-year-old Kiwi, who led the Brave Blossoms to their first World Cup quarter-final last month on home soil, said yesterday that he has "great expectations for rugby in Japan" and is "very honoured" to lead the team.

Joseph was among 26 New Zealanders invited by the All Blacks to replace Steve Hansen, who stepped down at the end of the tournament earlier this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vettel, Leclerc hauled up to explain disaster

SAO PAULO • Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has summoned drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to a clear-the-air meeting after their collision wrecked the team's hopes at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The pair, who collided while fighting for fourth place on Sunday, were forced to retire from the race, leaving the Italian side embarrassed and point-less and the drivers arguing about who was to blame.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hazard praises Blues boss for positive start

MADRID • Eden Hazard believes former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard has the platform to become one of the best managers in the world after a bright start to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian left Chelsea to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at the start of the season, just before the Englishman replaced Maurizio Sarri as manager at the west London club.

The Blues are third in the English Premier League, behind Leicester on goal difference.

REUTERS

Todd wins second straight golf title

MEXICO CITY • American Brendon Todd held his nerve to secure a one-shot victory in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico yesterday, as he lifted his second trophy in as many US PGA Tour appearances.

He returned on the fifth day to play the last four holes, carding a three-under 68 to finish on 20-under 264, one clear of Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (66) and Americans Adam Long (66) and Vaughn Taylor (68).

REUTERS