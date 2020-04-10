Sports World: Jordan wins suit against Chinese firm over name

Jordan wins suit against Chinese firm over name

BEIJING • China's Supreme Court has ruled in favour of basketball legend Michael Jordan in a trademark dispute, ending an eight-year legal battle with a Chinese sportswear firm that illegally used his name.

The landmark ruling, made late last month, prohibits the Fujian-based Qiaodan Sports from using the translation of Jordan's name, Qiao Dan. The decision overturns two previous verdicts in favour of the Chinese firm, but allows it to continue using its logo of a silhouetted basketball player - which has similarities with the "Jumpman" logo used by Nike to promote its "Air Jordan" line of sports shoes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man sues Tiger, caddie over shove after 'selfie'

LOS ANGELES • A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie Joe LaCava, alleging he suffered injuries after LaCava shoved him when he tried to take a selfie with the golfer in the background in 2018.

According to the civil complaint, which was filed on Tuesday in Pinellas County, Florida, Brian Borruso alleges that the incident took place during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. Borruso is seeking more than US$30,000 (S$42,720) in damages.

REUTERS

Yankee Gehrig's bat fetches over US$1m

NEW YORK • A baseball bat used by New York Yankees great Lou Gehrig has sold for more than US$1 million (S$1.42 million).

The bat, which dates back to the early 1920s, was put up for auction by Heritage Auctions in Dallas in February with a US$950,000 reserve price. A private buyer purchased it last week for US$1.025 million.

REUTERS