Sports World: Johnson holds off Li with late birdies

Johnson holds off Li with late birdies

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY • American Dustin Johnson endured a roller-coaster back nine, but birdies on the last two holes handed him a two-shot win in the inaugural Saudi International yesterday.

The world No. 3 closed with a three-under 67 to end on 19-under 261, two better than China's Li Haotong, who made a birdie on the last to take second place with a 69.

England's Tom Lewis finished third on 264, while Australian Lee Min-woo, younger brother of LPGA Tour star Min-jee, was fourth, one shot behind.

High jumpers among 12 Russians punished

LONDON • High jumper Ivan Ukhov, who won the gold at the 2012 Olympics, is among 12 Russian track and field athletes to be handed doping bans by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is acting for the IAAF in the absence of the banned Russian Athletics Federation (Rusaf).

Ukhov and Svetlana Shkolina, who won high jump bronze at the London Games and gold at the 2013 World Championships, were given four-year bans on Friday, and retrospectively disqualified, meaning they will be stripped of their medals.

Double hammer world champion and former world-record holder Tatyana Lysenko, who had previously been stripped of her 2012 Olympic gold, was given an eight-year ban for a second offence, as was fellow thrower Gulfiya Agafonova.

Napoli won't object to Hamsik's China plans

NAPLES • Marek Hamsik is pushing for a move to China and Napoli are ready to give him the opportunity, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday.

Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang are reported to be close to ending the Slovakia midfielder's 11-year stay in Naples.

Ancelotti confirmed to Sky Sport Italia that the Napoli captain, who overtook Diego Maradona's club record of 115 goals last season and has made more appearances (520) than any other player in their history, "is in negotiations and wants to have another experience".

