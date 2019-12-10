Sports World: Joaquin oldest man to hit hat-trick in La Liga

Joaquin oldest man to hit hat-trick in La Liga

MADRID • Real Betis captain Joaquin became the oldest football player to score a La Liga hat-trick after he inspired his team to a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

At 38 years and 140 days old, it was his first career hat-trick and he surpassed Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano (37 years and 255 days), whose record had stood for 55 years.

Joaquin also became only the seventh player in the league's history to score a hat-trick in the first 20 minutes of a match, after he found the net in the second, 11th and 20th minutes at the Benito Villamarin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French cager fined for ignoring Chinese flag

BEIJING • A French former National Basketball Association player has been reprimanded and fined 10,000 yuan (S$1,931) by sports officials in China for not looking at the Chinese flag during the national anthem before a game.

Players with the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) are supposed to stare at the national symbol during the March of the Volunteers, but television images showed Guerschon Yabusele, who plays for Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King, had his head down before last Friday's game.

The former Boston Celtics power forward was also given a "serious warning" along with his fine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE