Sports World: Jing Wen 8th in NCAA 200-yard fly final

Jing Wen 8th in NCAA 200-yard fly final

Singapore swimmer Quah Jing Wen finished eighth in the 200-yard butterfly final at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, a second-year undergraduate at Texas A&M University, clocked 1min 53.61sec at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Centre. She was seventh overall in the heats.

Louise Hansson of the University of Southern California won in 1:50.28, while Stanford University's Ella Eastin (1:50.46) and the University of Louisville's Grace Oglesby (1:50.80) were second and third.

Hend earns Maybank golf c'ship in play-off

KUALA LUMPUR • Australian golfer Scott Hend won the Maybank Championship yesterday, edging out Spain's Nacho Elvira in a sensational play-off after tropical thunderstorms halted play for two hours.

Rain hit the course in the final round at the Saujana Golf and Country Club with the last group on the 18th green. Hend led by one shot heading into the final hole, but Elvira sank a 30-foot birdie to match the Australian's 15-under 273 after the restart of play.

But Hend kept his cool to birdie the first extra hole to seal his third European Tour and 10th Asian Tour title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Debutant James gives Wales 1-0 win

CARDIFF • Daniel James' first international goal proved enough for Wales who started their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 Group E victory over Slovakia at Cardiff City Stadium yesterday.

The Swansea City winger, 21, was handed his first competitive start for his country and took just five minutes to make his mark by drilling beyond Martin Dubravka from just outside the penalty area.

The visitors created several chances though, with Wayne Hennessey having to make a last-ditch save to deny Albert Rusnak in the second half before thwarting Michal Duris late on.

One-stroke lead for Casey at Valspar

MIAMI • Defending champion Paul Casey held on for a one-stroke third-round lead over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday.

The Englishman shot a 68 to top the leaderboard on nine-under 204.

Johnson finished the day with a 67, while fellow American Jason Kokrak (66) was right behind on 206.

REUTERS