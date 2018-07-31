Sports World: Jimenez wins, Mardan joint 48th in Scotland

Jimenez wins, Mardan joint 48th in Scotland

Despite a fifth-hole eagle, Singapore golfer Mardan Mamat chalked up four bogeys in his final-round 74 to tie for 48th spot with a four-over 292 total in the Senior Open Championship.

Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 69 on Sunday at St Andrew's Old Course to win the title on 276, a stroke better than German Bernhard Langer (68).

Mardan, 50, had played the same course in the 2005 Open, in which he missed the cut and Tiger Woods won the 10th of his 14 Majors.

Johnson succeeds after two near misses

TORONTO • World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson captured the Canadian Open title on Sunday for his third victory of this year.

The 34-year-old Johnson fired a six-under 66 for a three-stroke win after starting the final round of the US PGA Tour event in a four-way tie for the lead.

He finished at 23-under 265, finally breaking through in an event he finished runner-up in 2013 and 2016. South Koreans Kim Whee and An Byeong-hun finished second after they each shot 69.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McEvoy triumphs after 285 starts

HAMBURG • Veteran English golfer Richard McEvoy held his nerve to birdie the last hole and win the European Open on Sunday, his first career triumph in his 285th tour event.

The 39-year-old finished on 11-under 277 after carding a 73 for a one-shot victory over Sweden's Christofer Blomstrand (68), Renato Paratore of Italy (70) and German amateur Allen John (67).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Atlanta high five puts Isner in special club

LOS ANGELES • John Isner joined elite company when he saved four of five break points en route to beating compatriot Ryan Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to win tennis' Atlanta Open for the fifth time on Sunday.

The top seed Isner became the fifth American man to win the same event at least five times after Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Isner is having one of the best seasons of his career - he reached his first Grand Slam semi-final earlier this month at Wimbledon.

REUTERS