Sports World: Jiangsu hire Santini, set to drop Bale bid

Jiangsu hire Santini, set to drop Bale bid

BEIJING • Chinese Super League (CSL) side Jiangsu Suning have signed Croatian striker Ivan Santini, whose arrival is expected to bring to an end the club's pursuit of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

The hiring of Santini from Anderlecht was announced by Jiangsu on their social media outlets yesterday morning. This, alongside the recruitment of Brazilian defender Miranda from Inter Milan late last week, means the club now have five foreign players on their books.

CSL rules allow clubs to have four overseas-born players included in their official squads at any one time and with Italian defender Gabriel Paletta expected to depart soon, Jiangsu's quota has been filled with the signing of Santini.

REUTERS

Dalilah's feat breaks 16-year hurdles mark

LOS ANGELES • Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad smashed the longstanding women's 400m hurdles world record on Sunday, clocking 52.20sec with a superb display at the US Track and Field Championships.

The 29-year-old Rio de Janeiro Games gold medallist shattered the previous best of 52.34 set by Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003. Teenager Sydney McLaughlin was second in 52.88sec with Ashley Spencer third in 53.11.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rookie Morikawa gets first PGA Tour victory

LOS ANGELES • American golfer Collin Morikawa birdied the final three holes on Sunday to win his first US PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship in only his sixth start as a tour professional.

The 22-year-old finished on 47 points, three more than runner-up Troy Merritt in the only US tour event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Morikawa made his pro debut at last month's Canadian Open, shared second three weeks ago at the 3M Open and tied for fourth two weeks ago at the John Deere Classic to secure a spot on next season's tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE