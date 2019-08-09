Sports World: Jesus gets 2-month ban for Copa red card

Jesus gets 2-month ban for Copa red card

SAO PAULO • Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has been suspended from international matches with Brazil for two months for improper conduct following his red card in last month's Copa America final, which the Selecao won after beating Peru 3-1.

The governing body of South American football, Conmebol, also announced on Wednesday that it fined him US$30,000 (S$41,500) after he punched the side of a dugout for match officials before almost pushing over a video assistant referee (VAR) monitor in a rage following his second yellow card.

Jesus, 22, will miss Brazil's friendlies against Colombia and Peru next month. He has seven days to appeal the decision.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bernal given hero's welcome in hometown

BOGOTA • Thousands of screaming fans held a victory party for Tour de France champion Egan Bernal in his hometown of Zipaquira on Wednesday to celebrate the first Colombian to win cycling's most prestigious race.

The 22-year-old Bernal rode his bike into the town's central square while wearing the Tour's iconic yellow jersey, while some 3,000 supporters dressed in the same colour chanted his name.

Bernal won the Tour last month ahead of Ineos teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas, becoming the youngest rider to win the race since World War II.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

SGC grants full access to five golfers

Five Singapore amateur and pro golfers will be given full access to Sentosa Golf Club's facilities until next year as part of the club's push to develop the sport here, it announced yesterday.

The five are touring pros Koh Dengshan, 31, and Koh Sock Hwee, 29, plus members of the Singapore Golf Association's various national squads - Brayden Lee, 12, Lucius Toh, 22 and Jen Goh, 24.