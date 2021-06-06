Sports World: Jeevaneesh beats Games qualifying time

Jeevaneesh beats Games qualifying time

National runner Jeevaneesh Soundarajah, 28, clocked 4min 7.58sec for the 1,500m in yesterday's Singapore Athletics Performance Trial 2.

It was faster than Thai Yothin Yaprajan's bronze-medal effort of 4:08.90 at the 2019 SEA Games and the qualifying mark set by the Singapore National Olympic Council.

Jeevaneesh's time, however, was bettered by compatriots Soh Rui Yong (4:05.19) and Ethan Yan (4:07.57) at the Singapore Athletics All Comers Meet 2 in March. The SNOC will pick up to two runners for November's Games in Hanoi.

City's Dias named EPL Player of the Season

LONDON • Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, 24, was named the Premier League Player of the Season yesterday following a vote, becoming only the second Portuguese after Cristiano Ronaldo to receive the honour.

The centre back was also named England's Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association last month following a superb debut campaign after his move from Benfica last year. City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, was named Manager of the Season for a third time.

REUTERS

United will allow fans to buy club's shares

LONDON • Manchester United will allow their fans to buy shares in the club, in the latest repercussion of a failed move by the hierarchy to form a breakaway Super League in Europe.

The club agreed with a supporters' group to start a programme offering a new class of shares that carry the same voting rights as those held by the owners, the Glazer family, United said in a statement. The move would allow fans to build a meaningful ownership stake in the club.

BLOOMBERG

Hunt goes on as Spurs end talks with Conte

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur have called off talks with Antonio Conte to replace their sacked manager Jose Mourinho, British media reported. Conte last month terminated his contract at Inter Milan, after leading them to their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years. He emerged as a candidate to take charge of Tottenham.

But the BBC, Sky Sports and The Guardian reported negotiations between Conte and Tottenham ground to a halt over the Italian's demands to reshape the squad and whether he would commit to developing young players for the future.

REUTERS