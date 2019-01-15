Sports World : Japanese sweep all 3 S'pore Open slots

Japanese sweep all 3 S'pore Open slots

A trio of lesser-known Japanese golfers came through yesterday's qualifying to make it to Thursday's first round of the SMBC Singapore Open.

Norihiko Furusho topped the list of 68 hopefuls at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course with a six-under 64.

Ryutaro Nagano (65) and Daisuke Matsubara (66) joined him for the event sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

Kuchar ends strongly for four-stroke win

LOS ANGELES • Matt Kuchar overcame early wobbles to race home to his second victory in two months, a four-shot triumph at golf's Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday.

After losing his two-stroke advantage after the fourth hole, he kicked things into high gear by birdieing six of his final 10 holes to finish with a four-under 66 that took him to 22-under 258 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Runner-up Andrew Putnam closed with a 68.

REUTERS

No Tokyo Games tickets till late April

TOKYO • General tickets for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 will go on sale as early as late April this year, it has been learnt.

The Games' organising committee is making final arrangements with an eye on promoting ticket sales in tandem with the Golden Week holiday period and heightening the mood for the event.

WASHINGTON POST

Maradona recovering after surgery

BUENOS AIRES • Argentinian football great Diego Maradona has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery for internal bleeding, his lawyer and spokesman Matias Morla said in a social media post on Sunday.

The operation was scheduled earlier this month after doctors identified the problem during a routine medical check-up at the Olivos clinic on the outskirts of the capital.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Capello calls for protests on pitch

ROME • Serie A footballers should stage sit-down protests on the pitch if there is racist chanting during a match, former Juventus, AC Milan and Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello suggested yesterday.

Italian football has struggled to stop racist behaviour by fans and the problem returned to the spotlight on Boxing Day when Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly was taunted during a match against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

REUTERS

Ex-Forest player O'Neill may be boss

LONDON • Nottingham Forest are set to appoint their former player Martin O'Neill as manager to succeed Aitor Karanka, the British media reported yesterday.

The Spaniard parted company last week with the Championship club, twice European Cup winners, after just 12 months in charge at the City Ground.

REUTERS