Sports World: Japan withdraws as host of Fifa Club World Cup

Japan withdraws as host of Fifa Club World Cup

TOKYO • Japan will not host the Fifa Club World Cup later this year because of virus restrictions that could cap spectator numbers, a report said yesterday.

The annual football tournament, at which the champions from the six global confederations compete along with the host nation's top team, was due to be held in the country in December.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Asian Youth Games in Shantou delayed by a year

BEIJING • The Asian Youth Games, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), have been postponed to December next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, local authorities said yesterday.

The Games were due to be held in Shantou city in China in November but have been moved to "ensure the safety and health of athletes", according to the OCA.

REUTERS

All Black Barrett's red card overturned by panel

MELBOURNE • All Blacks full-back Jordie Barrett is free to play in the Rugby Championship after his red card for a boot to the face of Australia winger Marika Koroibete was dismissed by a judiciary panel.

He was sent off in the 38-21 win over Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium last Sunday, but governing body Sanzaar's judicial hearing ruled the contact was inadvertent.

REUTERS