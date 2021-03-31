Sports World: Japan rout Mongolia to boost World Cup hopes

Japan rout Mongolia to boost World Cup hopes

CHIBA • Japan thrashed Mongolia 14-0 in Chiba yesterday to move closer to the third round of Asia's qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Yuya Osako scored a hat-trick, while Southampton's on-loan playmaker Takumi Minamino was also among the scorers as Hajime Moriyasu's side made short work of the Mongolian minnows, who were forced to relinquish hosting rights owing to quarantine rules at home.

The Japanese will advance to the next round if they defeat Myanmar when the teams meet in Japan on June 3.

REUTERS

Johnson skips Texas Open ahead of Masters

SAN ANTONIO • World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from this week's Valero Texas Open on Monday in order to prepare for next week's Masters.

The two-time Major champion issued a "sincere apology" as his pullout came just hours after organisers announced he had committed to play in the event in San Antonio.

Fellow American Ryan Brehm will replace 36-year-old Johnson, with the tournament, which starts tomorrow, serving as the final warmup before the first Major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club.

REUTERS