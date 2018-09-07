Sports World: Japan cancel friendly after Hokkaido quake

Japan cancel friendly after Hokkaido quake

TOKYO • Japan have cancelled today's international football friendly with Chile, which had been scheduled to be played at the Sapporo Dome, after a powerful earthquake struck the northern island of Hokkaido yesterday.

The 6.7-magnitude, pre-dawn quake has killed at least nine people, triggered landslides and knocked out power to the area's 5.3 million residents. The Japan Football Federation said it had taken transportation disruptions and spectator safety into consideration when making the decision.

Hiddink set for coaching role in China

SHANGHAI • Highly respected Dutch coach Guus Hiddink looks poised to take on a leading role in China's aggressive push to finally become a force in international football.

The 71-year-old was pictured this week watching China's Under-21 side beat Myanmar 1-0 at home, amid reports that he is set to be formally appointed coach to lead the team to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Mbappe gets 3-game ban for seeing red

PARIS• French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after his red card against Nimes last weekend, the French football league announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who also scored in the 4-2 win, was sent off for pushing over Teji Savanier after the Nimes player hacked him down.

Mongolian wrestler stripped of Asiad title

JAKARTA • Mongolia's world wrestling champion Orkhon Purevdorj has been stripped of the gold medal she won in the 62kg event at the Asian Games on Aug 20, reported Inside The Games.

She had tested positive for an anabolic steroid and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) confirmed that she had been disqualified as a result of the failed in-competition drug test.

The gold is now set to go to Kyrgyzstani wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova.