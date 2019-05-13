Sports World: Izlyn breaks women's 100m hurdles record

Izlyn breaks women's 100m hurdles record

National sprinter Nur Izlyn Zaini, 21, lowered her own Singapore women's 100m hurdles record at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships in Arkansas, United States, yesterday.

She ran 13.88sec to top her heat and qualify for the final with the joint second-best time. The final is scheduled for early this morning.

Izlyn had jointly held the previous national mark of 14.14 since 2017 with Jannah Wong, who had clocked her time in 2014.

Barcelona president backs me: Valverde

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has vowed to continue as coach and says he has the backing of the football club and its president Josep Maria Bartomeu after last Tuesday's humiliating 4-0 defeat by Liverpool which knocked them out of the Champions League.

That result has ignited calls for Valverde's head, but the Spaniard, who has led Barcelona to back-to-back LaLiga titles, said Bartomeu had given him his "absolute backing" and he was "looking forward to taking a step forward and not going to hide behind a wall".

Unheralded Every has first PGA win in sight

DALLAS • Matt Every came out firing after a lengthy weather delay and grabbed a one-shot lead midway through his third round at the Byron Nelson golf tournament before play was halted on Saturday due to darkness.

The world No. 472 went six under through nine holes to reach 18 under before the horn sounded to end play.

Brooks Koepka, who will defend his PGA Championship title this week, began the day five shots behind overnight leader Kang Sung-hoon of South Korea, and went into the turn six shots off the pace.

