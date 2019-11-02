Sports World: Izaac wins mixed doubles gold

Izaac wins mixed doubles gold

Singapore's Izaac Quek clinched the mixed doubles title at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge in Poland when he partnered Romanian Elena Zaharia to beat Poland's Mateusz Zalewski and Croatia's Hana Arapovic 5-11, 11-8, 11-4 in the final last Thursday.

The 13-year-old also won silver medals in the boys' team and doubles (with Romanian Iulian Chirita) events and finished ninth in the boys' singles of the Oct 23-31 competition.

Compatriots Ser Lin Qian, 13, won a silver and Zhou Jingyi, 14, a bronze in the girls' team event.

Lin Qian and Jingyi also finished among the top eight of the mixed doubles and girls' doubles events respectively.

Hur takes 2nd round lead in Taiwan

TAIPEI • South Korea's Hur Mi-jung recorded a second straight six-under 66 to grab the halfway lead at the US$2.2 million (S$3 million) LPGA Taiwan Championship yesterday.

The 12-under 132 score put her one clear of American Nelly Korda, who signed for a 67 at the Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei City.

South Korean Kim In-kyung (65) and Australian Minjee Lee (67) are a further stroke back on 134.

Hur is seeking her third title of the season after victories at last month's LPGA Volunteers of America Classic in Texas and the Ladies Scottish Open in August.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESS