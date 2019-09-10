Sports World: Italy's fortunate win secures grip on group

Italy's fortunate win secures grip on group

TAMPERE • Italy benefited from a generous handball decision with Jorginho converting the resultant penalty 11 minutes from time, as they ground out a 2-1 away win over Finland to extend their perfect start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers on Sunday night.

Teemu Pukki had earned and converted a penalty for the hosts seven minutes earlier, after Ciro Immobile opened the scoring for Italy with a header near the hour mark.

The Azzurri now have a six-point lead over the second-placed Finns, with six wins in as many games in Group J.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ramos has Spanish caps record in sight

BARCELONA • Sergio Ramos equalled the record for the most appearances for Spain as his team kept up their 100 per cent record after six games, continuing their march towards qualification for Euro 2020 after beating the Faroe Islands 4-0 on Sunday night.

Captain Ramos matched former goalkeeper Iker Casillas' milestone with his 167th appearance for La Roja, and he called his feat "a very important goal for me", signalling his intention to "defend these colours for many more years".

The 33-year-old defender, who received a standing ovation at Gijon's El Molinon stadium when substituted late on, will become Spain's most-capped player if he features against Norway in their next Group F qualifier on Oct 12.

ASSOCIATED PRESS