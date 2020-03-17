Sports World: Italy boss Mancini supports 2021 Euro

Italy boss Mancini supports 2021 Euro

MILAN • Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on Sunday he was ready for the European Championship to be postponed until next year amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that "the priority is to save lives".

European football's governing body Uefa will meet today to discuss all domestic and European competitions, as well as Euro 2020, which is due to take place from June 12 to July 12.

Italy are set to host the opening match in Rome on June 12 in the tournament, which will be played in 12 countries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Verstappen misses top 10 in virtual race

LONDON • Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen shone but finished only 11th in an All-Star E-sports Battle to fill the gap left by the cancellation of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12-lap race around a virtual version of the Nurburgring, a German track no longer on the F1 calendar, was won by Slovenian Jernej Simoncic and dominated by leading professional gamers.

McLaren's Norris finished sixth in another virtual race, the Not The Aus GP organised by Veloce E-sports and shown live on twitch.tv and YouTube.

REUTERS