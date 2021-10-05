Sports World: Italian federation to probe racist fans

Italian federation to probe racist fans

ROME • Italy's football federation (FIGC) yesterday said it was opening an investigation after Fiorentina fans aimed racist chants at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly over the weekend.

The Senegal defender and teammates, Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, were abused during their team's 2-1 Serie A win in Florence on Sunday. The FIGC said it would contact local police to ask for information.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ancelotti frustrated by Real's poor run

MADRID • Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga defeat at Espanyol on Sunday was the Spanish league leaders' "worst game" this season, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Real's stuttering form continued as they suffered a second consecutive loss in all competitions and are now winless in three games.

REUTERS

Ruud, Sinner edge closer to Finals spot

LONDON • Norway's Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner of Italy have moved up in the leaderboard in the race to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

Ruud won the San Diego Open on Sunday to go into eighth place, while Sinner rose to 10th after retaining his Sofia title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE