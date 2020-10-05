Sports World: IPL probes corruption claim after approach

IPL probes corruption claim after approach

NEW DELHI • The Indian Premier League (IPL) has launched an investigation after one of the players in this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates reported being approached for possible corruption, the league's integrity chief said yesterday.

Cricketers globally are expected to report any such corrupt approach and failure to do so can result in a ban.

The IPL was rocked by an illegal betting scandal in 2013, which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.

REUTERS

Aus Open to welcome fans at half-capacity

MELBOURNE • Roger Federer and Serena Williams have confirmed they will take part in next year's Australian Open, with the season's first Grand Slam in Melbourne expected to allow fans to fill up to 50 per cent of seats, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley said yesterday.

The return of fans will mark a big change for Melbourne, which has been under a strict coronavirus lockdown for nearly three months.

REUTERS

Garcia stays in hunt for first win in 3 years

JACKSON • Sergio Garcia, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters, earned a share of the third-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday while putting with his eyes closed.

Garcia carded a six-under 66 that brought him to 14-under 202 on the week at the Country Club of Jackson. That left the Spaniard level with Australian Cameron Davis (63) and American J.T. Poston (69) and one shot clear of Brandt Snedeker (67) and Norway's Kristoffer Ventura (68).

REUTERS

Goals galore for unbeaten Atalanta

BERGAMO • Atalanta kept up their record of scoring at least four goals in every game this season as they beat Cagliari 5-2 yesterday to maintain their 100 per cent record in Serie A.

Luis Muriel, Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata and Sam Lammers got the goals for Atalanta, Serie A's top scorers with 98 goals last season, while Diego Godin and Joao Pedro replied for the Sardinians.

REUTERS

Reid claims slim lead at LPGA Classic in NY

NEW YORK • Mel Reid fired an eagle and three birdies in a five-under 66 on Saturday to seize a one-shot lead going into the final round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.

England's Reid, who was one off the pace heading into the round, had 15-under 198 total at the Seaview resort in Galloway New Jersey, and was one in front of Americans Jennifer Song and Jennifer Kupcho, who both shot 65.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE