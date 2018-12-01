Sports World: IOC launches probe into Aiba

IOC launches probe into Aiba

TOKYO • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday froze preparations for boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Games and launched a probe into the sport's troubled governing body, warning that it could be stripped of the ability to organise the competition.

Although the IOC stressed that it still wanted boxing to go ahead, there would be an inquiry into the "governance, ethics and financial management" of the International Boxing Association (Aiba), which could "lead to the withdrawal of (its) recognition".

But the IOC also assured it would make "all efforts to protect the athletes and ensure that a boxing tournament can take place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 regardless of these measures".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Copa Libertadores final at Bernabeu

MADRID • South American football's governing body, Conmebol, on Thursday confirmed that the twice-postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Argentinian rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played on Dec 9 at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The tie had originally been scheduled for last weekend, but it was pushed back after Boca players were injured when their team bus was attacked, and Conmebol has penalised River with a US$400,000 (S$548,620) fine and a two-game stadium closure "that will be applied from 2019" for continental competitions.

In a separate statement issued, Boca said it "did not share" Conmebol's decision not to award the club the trophy and planned to appeal their ruling.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Scaloni's offered deal to June

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina's Football Association said on Thursday it would offer interim coach Lionel Scaloni a full-time deal through to next June's Copa America in Brazil.

Scaloni was named caretaker boss after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked following a disappointing World Cup in Russia, where Argentina crashed out at the last-16 stage against eventual champions France.

The 40-year-old has guided the national team in six friendlies since the summer debacle, winning four, drawing one and a 1-0 defeat by Brazil.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mayweather settles with SEC

NEW YORK • Boxer Floyd Mayweather was accused of failing to disclose payments he received for hyping initial coin offerings (ICOs), making him one of the biggest names sanctioned in American regulators' months-long crackdown on digital-token misconduct.

The undefeated Mayweather, one of boxing's most recognisable personalities, agreed to pay more than US$600,000 (S$822,930) to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The 41-year-old was accused of violating securities laws by touting ICOs on social media without disclosing the coins' backers had paid him to promote the tokens.

BLOOMBERG

Reed, Cantlay share Hero lead

NASSAU • Masters champion Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay made the most of benign conditions on Thursday, firing seven-under 65s to share a three-shot first-round lead at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Reed produced eight birdies and just one bogey to join Cantlay, who opened his first appearance in the US$3 million (S$4.1 million) event hosted by Tiger Woods with a flawless seven-birdie display on the Albany course.

Cantlay also revealed after his round that he would be donating US$500 for every one of his birdies at the event to the Californian Wildfire Relief Fund, saying that he "really felt for those people, just seeing the devastation (caused by the two deadly fires that ravaged California last month)".

REUTERS