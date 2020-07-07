Sports World: Inter title bid all but over after collapse

Inter title bid all but over after collapse

MILAN • Inter Milan blew a goal and a man advantage to lose 2-1 at home to Bologna on Sunday, effectively ending their Serie A title challenge in dramatic fashion.

Antonio Conte's men needed a win to move back to within eight points of leaders Juventus (75), and one of second-placed Lazio (68), but despite leading through Romelu Lukaku's 20th league goal of the campaign and playing against 10 men, contrived to collapse to defeat.

Inter are 11 points off the pace with only eight matches of the Italian football top-flight season remaining.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Matic extends deal at United for 3 years

LONDON • Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract with Manchester United to keep him at the English Premier League football club until June 2023.

The 31-year-old Serbia midfielder joined United from Chelsea in 2017 and has made 114 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

United, on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, are fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Most believe Games can't be held: Poll

TOKYO • A wide-ranging survey conducted by the Japan News Network found that 77 per cent of those questioned said that the Tokyo Olympics "cannot be held" next year, it was announced yesterday.

The Tokyo 2020 Games, originally due to start this month, have been delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. As organisers plan the rearranged Games, questions remain over whether it is suitable, or possible, to host the Olympics next year.

Issues include the coronavirus, as well as problems stemming from the postponement, such as rising costs, athlete safety and securing the venues.

REUTERS

All Blacks coach gets low marks in survey

WELLINGTON • Almost half of New Zealand's top flight rugby union players believe New Zealand Rugby (NZR) had not made the right choice in appointing Ian Foster as the All Blacks coach, according to a survey released yesterday.

Media company NZME conducted the anonymous survey of all five Super Rugby teams on a number of topics about the state of the sport in New Zealand, including whether Foster should have succeeded Steve Hansen last December.

The survey found 46 per cent of Super Rugby players felt NZR got the appointment wrong, while 28 per cent said the long-term All Blacks assistant coach had been the right choice.

REUTERS