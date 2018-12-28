Sports World: Inter fan dies after San Siro clashes

Inter fan dies after San Siro clashes

MILAN • An Inter Milan fan has died after being struck by a vehicle during clashes with Napoli supporters outside the San Siro, Italian police said yesterday.

The incident occurred before Wednesday's Serie A match and Milan police chief Marcello Cardona said three people had been arrested.

The match itself was marred by racist chants from Inter fans that were directed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Leonard stars as Raptors beat Heat

MIAMI • Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 30 points and added eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors snapped the Miami Heat's five-game win streak with a 106-104 National Basketball Association victory on Wednesday.

The Raptors were without injured guard Kyle Lowry, but continued their fine run to go 8-1 without him this season.

Separately, DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the visiting Denver Nuggets 111-103.

Modric is the Balkan Athlete of the Year

SOFIA • Luka Modric was named the Balkan Athlete of the Year yesterday, finishing ahead of Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked player in men's tennis. He is only the second footballer to scoop the prize after Bulgarian great Hristo Stoichkov in 1994.

The Ballon d'Or winner won the Champions League with Real Madrid and led Croatia to their first World Cup final in Russia.

