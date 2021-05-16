Sports World: Injured Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020

Injured Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020

GOTHENBURG • Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of Sweden's plans for the Euro 2020 tournament due to a knee injury suffered while playing for AC Milan against Juventus, Sweden boss Janne Andersson said yesterday.

Ibrahimovic, 39, came out of international retirement in March after an absence of almost five years from the national team, and was due to be named as part of the Sweden squad on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Guardiola's kudos for hat-trick man Torres

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Ferran Torres after the forward scored a hat-trick, securing the Premier League champions a 4-3 win at Newcastle United on Friday.

The visitors twice fought back from a goal down and extended the gap at the top of the table to 13 points. It was City's 12th consecutive win in an away league game - a record in English football.

REUTERS

Burns grabs Byron Nelson lead after a 62

DALLAS • Sam Burns, seeking wins in consecutive PGA Tour starts, fired a career-low, 10-under 62 on Friday to lead the AT&T Byron Nelson at the PGA Tour event's midway point.

The American had a two-round total of 17-under 127 at TPC Craig Ranch to sit two shots ahead of Sweden's Alex Noren (64). Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, in his first event since winning the Masters, was tied-53rd at six under after a 70.

REUTERS

End the uncertainty over Games: Federer

GENEVA • Tennis great Roger Federer has called on Olympics organisers to end the uncertainty around the Tokyo Games, with the 20-time Grand Slam winner saying he is still in two minds whether to compete.

The singles gold medal is the sole accolade the Swiss has yet to claim. But the 39-year-old admitted he "would be the first to understand" if the July 23-Aug 8 Games do not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS