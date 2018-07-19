Sports World: Iniesta poised to make his J.League debut

Iniesta poised to make his J.League debut

TOKYO • Andres Iniesta could make his J.League debut at the weekend when his new club Vissel Kobe host Shonan Bellmare, the Spanish footballer said after arriving in Japan yesterday.

The 34-year-old spent 16 years at Barcelona, where he won nine LaLiga titles, four Champions League crowns and six King's Cups, before signing for Kobe in May.

Kobe officials said Iniesta would join up with his new team-mates for training tomorrow before Sunday's match, Kyodo news agency reported.

REUTERS

Warriors, Kerr confirm contract extension

LOS ANGELES• The Golden State Warriors handed head coach Steve Kerr a contract extension on Tuesday, locking in the man who has led the franchise to three National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals crowns in four seasons since 2015.

A statement from the Warriors quoted general manager Bob Myers as saying that Kerr, 52, would lead the team for the "next several years".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Solo Tour attack gives Alaphilippe stage win

PARIS• Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe turned on the style to secure his maiden Tour de France stage win on Tuesday as Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet stubbornly held on to the yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe, of the Quick Step team, launched an audacious lone attack on the third and penultimate climb in the 10th stage, and went on to solo over the finish several minutes ahead of the main peloton after a first day in the Alps marked by Van Avermaet outfoxing Team Sky in the yellow jersey stakes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Warburton retirement shocks rugby world

LONDON• Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has retired from rugby union at the age of 29 after failing to return to peak fitness following neck and knee surgery, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said yesterday.

Flanker Warburton, who was capped 74 times by his country and played five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, led Wales in a record 49 matches.

REUTERS