Sports World: Ing joins fellow skater Pagiel for SEA Games

Ing joins fellow skater Pagiel for SEA Games

Chloe Ing, the 2017 SEA Games figure skating runner-up to compatriot Yu Shuran, qualified for this year's Games at last weekend's National Figure Skating Championships at The Rink at JCube.

The 20-year-old joins fellow Singaporean Pagiel Sng, who qualified last year.

Winter sports is making its second straight appearance at the biennial Games, which will take place in the Philippines at the year-end.

This year's National Figure Skating Championships were the biggest ever, with 139 skaters from 12 countries competing.

Benzema strike spares Real's blushes

MADRID • Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid's blushes by scoring a superb late goal to snatch a 3-2 win at home to LaLiga basement side Huesca on Sunday and keep up coach Zinedine Zidane's perfect start since the Frenchman returned to the club.

The last-gasp win left Real third in the standings with 57 points after 29 games, while second-placed Atletico Madrid have 59 and runaway leaders Barcelona are on 69.

REUTERS

Warriors win to be top again as Nuggets lose

LOS ANGELES • The Golden State Warriors routed the Charlotte Hornets 137-90 in the National Basketball Association on Sunday to regain first place in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points, Klay Thompson added 24 and the two combined to make 11 three-pointers, as the Warriors (52-24) moved one game ahead of Denver after the Nuggets were upset 95-90 at home by the Washington Wizards.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hataoka beats quintet by 3 strokes for title

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Nasa Hataoka had six birdies in a five-under 67 on Sunday to roll to a three-stroke victory in golf's LPGA Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California.

The 20-year-old notched her third LPGA title with an 18-under total of 270. She ended three shots clear of former world No. 1 Park In-bee (71), current No. 1 Park Sung-hyun (68), Ko Jin-young (65), Danielle Kang (65) and Azahara Munoz (67).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Former Sports Hub chief takes over ICC

NEW DELHI • Former Singapore Sports Hub CEO Manu Sawhney has taken over as chief executive of the International Cricket Council, it said yesterday as it started a new era aiming to boost the sport's television revenues and profile.

The India-born Singaporean was previously the managing director of broadcaster ESPN Star Sports (now Fox Sports) and is a non-executive director at Manchester United. He succeeds former South African Test wicket-keeper Dave Richardson.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE