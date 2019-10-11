Sports World: Indonesia march on in water polo cup

Indonesia march on in water polo cup

Indonesia clinched their third win in a row at the Fina Water Polo Challengers' Cup Singapore yesterday at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, beating Hong Kong 15-7.

Also in Group B, India trounced Chinese Taipei 33-6 while in Group A, the Philippines edged out Malaysia 11-8 and Ireland beat Zimbabwe 17-6.

Asia's minnows no match for giants

GUANGZHOU • Veteran striker Yang Xu scored four goals in 25 minutes during China's 7-0 blitz of Guam while Australia trounced a struggling Nepal 5-0 in Thursday's World Cup qualifiers.

Striker Kim Shin-wook also scored four in South Korea's 8-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka, while Japan triumphed 6-0 against Mongolia in other second-round group matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE