Sports World: India cricket team's boycott rumours denied

India cricket team's boycott rumours denied

BRISBANE • Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley yesterday dismissed speculation that India are weighing up a boycott of the Jan 15 fourth Test in Brisbane over the need to re-enter strict quarantine conditions.

Australian media, citing unnamed sources within India's touring party, reported on Sunday the players would refuse to travel to Brisbane if they were to be subjected to a hard lockdown in Queensland.

But Hockley said the Board of Control for Cricket in India was "fully across (and) supportive" of Covid-19 quarantine requirements when the team cross the state border.

REUTERS

Ganguly stable after heart operation

KOLKATA • Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly was under observation in hospital on Sunday after a successful heart operation, doctors said, as well wishes including from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to pour in for the former captain.

The 48-year-old, who heads the Board of Control for Cricket in India, suffered a heart attack during his morning exercise session a day earlier.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hernandez out of UFC fight after positive test

LOS ANGELES • American mixed martial arts fighter Anthony Hernandez announced over the weekend on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19, prompting his withdrawal from a middleweight bout against Brazilian Rodolfo Vieira.

That bout was supposed to have been on the card of UFC Fight Night 184 on Jan 16 in Abu Dhabi. Per Hernandez's post, his fight will be being rescheduled to Feb 13.

REUTERS