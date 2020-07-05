Sports World: Inaugural eSPL to kick off on Saturday

Inaugural eSPL to kick off on Saturday

With the Singapore Premier League (SPL) yet to resume, fans can tune in to its virtual competition instead as it kicks off the inaugural eSPL next Saturday.

The football video game tournament features all eight local-based teams and two players from each club will pit their skills in eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

Atletico poised for Champs League spot

MADRID • Alvaro Morata scored twice to give Atletico Madrid a 3-0 win over Mallorca on Friday and stretch their unbeaten La Liga run to 12 games.

Koke, with a deflected shot, put away the third goal in the 76th minute. The victory consolidated their third place on 62 points to stay well on course for a return to Champions League football next season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Carter returns to NZ roots at Southbridge

CHRISTCHURCH • All Blacks legend Dan Carter turned out for his childhood rugby club in rural New Zealand yesterday to test his fitness, ahead of a return to Super Rugby next week with the Auckland Blues against the Canterbury Crusaders.

The two-time World Cup winner and three-time World Player of the Year played the full 80 minutes for the grassroots Southbridge side and contributed 12 points in their convincing 54-14 win over West Melton.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE