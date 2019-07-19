Sports World: Ighalo hits fifth goal as Nigeria end third

Ighalo hits fifth goal as Nigeria end third

CAIRO • Odion Ighalo's early goal gave Nigeria a 1-0 win over Tunisia in their third-place play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old forward, who is the tournament's top scorer with five goals, was gifted an easy tap-in following a Tunisian defensive mix-up at the Al Salam Stadium.

Nigeria, who dominated the game, have won the bronze medal at eight continental tournaments. Algeria play Senegal in the final in Cairo today.

REUTERS

Aussie team in the dark over Jack's exit

MELBOURNE • Shayna Jack's shock withdrawal from the swimming world championships in Gwangju this week remains a mystery to the Australian team, coach Michael Bohl has said.

Jack, part of the world record-setting 4x100m freestyle relay team, announced that she was leaving the team on social media on Monday.

The team's assistant coach Michael Bohl confirmed the 20-year-old would not swim in South Korea but said the team had no idea why.

REUTERS

Floyd not interested in Pacquiao rematch

LOS ANGELES • Floyd Mayweather has "zero interest" in coming out of retirement for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao after their money-spinning 2015 superfight, close confidante Leonard Ellerbe said on Wednesday.

Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, told the boxingscene.com website that not even the prospect of another lucrative payday would tempt the 42-year-old American back into the ring.

Mayweather is believed to have earned an estimated US$300 million (S$408 million) from the points victory over Pacquiao, 40. That remains the most lucrative fight in history and generated more than US$600 million in revenue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE