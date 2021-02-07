Sports World: Ifab to re-examine handball rule in March

Ifab to re-examine handball rule in March

LONDON • Football's rule-making body Ifab will look again at the handball law at its annual general meeting on March 5, the Zurich-based organisation said on Friday.

The move is a response to inconsistencies in the application of the law which was changed in the past two seasons. The current law has been criticised by some commentators and pundits for being too strict and for leading referees to award penalties for too many cases of unintentional handball.

REUTERS

Ref shows red card to pitch-invading dog

BELGRADE • A dog which repeatedly invaded the pitch during a friendly football match between Serbia's second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac was sent off, after play had been stopped several times in bizarre fashion on Friday.

Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal published a photograph of referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog, which had chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off.

REUTERS

Murray given wild card in Italian event

ROME • Andy Murray will get his 2021 tennis season under way in the shadow of the Italian Alps next week, 16,000km away from the showpiece Australian Open.

The Scot, who has been struggling to rebuild his career after hip surgery, has been awarded a wild card into a second-tier Challenger event at Biella in northern Italy. The 33-year-old will not be in Melbourne after testing positive for coronavirus last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE