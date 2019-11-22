Sports World : Ibrahimovic offered six-month Milan deal

Ibrahimovic offered six-month Milan deal

MILAN • Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered an extendable six-month deal to come to the aid of struggling former Italian giants AC Milan, according to reports in Italy yesterday.

The 38-year-old confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last week following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer play-offs.

According to local media, Milan, who are 14th in Serie A, are prepared to pay him €6 million (S$9 million) if he stays at the San Siro for 18 months .

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dutch league stands firm in racism fight

AMSTERDAM • Players in the top two divisions of Dutch football will stand still for the first minute of matches this weekend as a protest against racism, the Eredivisie said yesterday.

The move comes after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was racially abused by a section of Den Bosch supporters last weekend, resulting in the game being suspended for 30 minutes. The incident has been widely condemned by leading black Dutch footballers, including Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay.

REUTERS

Bale gets flak for flag celebration

MADRID • Gareth Bale has been heavily criticised by the Spanish media for celebrating Wales' Euro 2020 qualification by holding up a flag that appeared to indicate that his passion to play for Real Madrid is way down the pecking order.

His decision to pose with a giant flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" following Wales' 2-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday has not gone down well.

Marca's front-page headline yesterday screamed "Disrespectful. Misguided. Ungrateful. In that order", while Spanish daily AS shared similar sentiments.

REUTERS

Wada suspends Bangkok laboratory

BANGKOK • The National Doping Control Centre in Bangkok has been suspended for up to six months for failing to conform to the International Standard for Laboratories, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) announced on Wednesday night.

Wada said in a statement that the unspecified "non-conformities" had been identified during a site visit and subsequent follow-up of the laboratory's routine activities.

Under the suspension, which can be extended for a further six months, the lab is barred from carrying out any anti-doping analyses of urine and blood samples.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE