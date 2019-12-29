Sports World: Ibra, 38, returns to Milan on short deal

Ibra, 38, returns to Milan on short deal

MILAN • Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday returned to AC Milan on a six-month deal in a bid to help rescue the struggling Serie A side's season.

This will mark the 38-year-old's second stint with Milan, seven years after he left the Italian club for French side Paris Saint-Germain.

At the San Siro from 2010 to 2012, he scored 56 goals in 85 appearances and helped the former European giants win their 18th and last Serie A title in 2011.

But he faces a stiff challenge this time, with the club lying 11th in the league and reeling from a 5-0 defeat by Atalanta on Sunday, their heaviest loss in 21 years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

10 Chinese cities to host 2023 Asian Cup

MUMBAI • Beijing and Shanghai are among 10 Chinese cities that will host the Asian Cup in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday.

China's desire to showcase its ability as a future World Cup host got a boost when the Chinese Football Association was awarded the rights to host the quadrennial tournament, which will be held in June and July, at an extraordinary AFC congress in June. Tianjin, Chongqing, Dalian, Chengdu, Xi'an, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou will be the other host cities.

REUTERS

Stokes caps eventful year with OBE honour

LONDON • Ben Stokes and other members of England's Cricket World Cup-winning squad have been recognised in Britain's New Year's Honours List.

All-rounder Stokes was awarded an OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire - by Queen Elizabeth II after he grabbed the headlines in a dramatic summer of cricket.

He scored an unbeaten 84 as England became world champions with victory over New Zealand in July, and followed it up six weeks later with a match-winning 135 not out in the third Ashes Test.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fury-Wilder rematch set for Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES • The Feb 22 rematch between World Boxing Council heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, promoters announced on Friday.

The duo fought to a split decision draw last December in Los Angeles.

Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions said tickets for the highly anticipated bout went on sale yesterday, after the venue was confirmed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE