Sports World: I need to buck up, says new Galactico Hazard

I need to buck up, says new Galactico Hazard

MADRID • Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard yesterday admitted he must improve in order to live up to his star billing after a slow start to the season, having failed to score or assist in four games in all competitions for the Spanish La Liga giants.

The Belgium forward joined from Chelsea this summer for €100 million (S$150.7 million) as the marquee and joint-record signing alongside Gareth Bale, with Real seeking an overhaul after a disastrous campaign.

REUTERS

Clipper George may be back only next month

LOS ANGELES • Paul George will not be playing alongside National Basketball Association Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers line-up until at least next month because of off-season shoulder surgeries, ESPN reported on Sunday night.

The forward, who left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the off-season to link up with fellow All-Star Leonard, told the broadcaster he would miss the entire pre-season and that "the November range is our target range".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fifa orders Cardiff to pay €6m for Sala

LAUSANNE • Championship side Cardiff must pay Nantes €6 million (S$9.04 million), the sum agreed as the first instalment for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash on his way to the Welsh club, football's world governing body Fifa said yesterday.

After signing for then English Premier League team Cardiff for €15 million in January, he was travelling there from the French club when the small aircraft went down in the English Channel.

REUTERS

Chong is honorary life president of Sisa

The Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa) has named its former chief Sonja Chong honorary life president.

She stepped down last month after 13 years as president, handing over to Alison Chan. She is the first South-east Asian official to be appointed to the International Skating Union's (ISU) starter list and her first assignment is at this week's ISU Shanghai Trophy.