Sports World: Hughton sacked as Brighton manager

Hughton sacked as Brighton manager

LONDON • Chris Hughton was sacked as manager of Brighton after 4½ years at the helm, the Premier League football club said in a statement yesterday.

Under Hughton, the Seagulls were promoted in 2017, ending a 34-year top-flight absence, but their failure to win any of their last nine league games appears to have cost him his job.

Chairman Tony Bloom said it was "one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make... but ultimately, one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season".

REUTERS

Iran set to appoint Wilmots as coach

TEHERAN • Iran have picked former Belgium coach Marc Wilmots as their national football coach, Tasnim news agency reported yesterday.

Negotiations are due to be completed shortly, with Wilmots' contract fee, including two Belgian assistants, said to be US$1.5 million (S$2 million).

Iran have been without a coach since Portuguese Carlos Queiroz left to take over as Colombia coach in January.

XINHUA

Djokovic in good form ahead of French Open

MADRID • Novak Djokovic said his impressive burst of form, which won him a third Madrid Open title and 33rd Masters title, could prove decisive for the French Open from May 26 to June 9.

The world No. 1 joined Spain's Rafael Nadal on top of the all-time Masters list when he swept to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Madrid Open final on Sunday.

The Serbian tennis star will be bidding to collect his fourth consecutive Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, where he was also champion in 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE