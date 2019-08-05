Sports World: Hougang beat Balestier to go third

Hougang beat Balestier to go third

Faris Ramli's 79th-minute goal helped Hougang United edge past bottom team Balestier Khalsa 4-3 in their Singapore Premier League match at the Bishan Stadium last night.

The win lifted them above defending champions Albirex Niigata into third place on 32 points, five behind leaders Brunei DPMM.

Mick Schumacher gets first F2 race win

BUDAPEST • Mick Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael, claimed his first Formula Two victory ahead of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix yesterday.

The German won the 28-lap "sprint" race for Prema Racing after starting from pole in a reverse grid race. He was eighth in Saturday's full-length feature race.

His previous best was fourth in Austria in June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Junior joins Barca from Betis for €18m

BARCELONA • Spanish left-back Junior Firpo has signed from Real Betis on a five-year deal for an €18 million (S$27.5 million) fee that could reach €30 million, Barcelona said yesterday.

The 22-year-old, who will provide back-up for Jordi Alba, is the Spanish football champions' fourth recruit of the close season after forward Antoine Griezmann, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and goalkeeper Neto.

REUTERS

Smith helps Aussies pull ahead in 1st Test

BIRMINGHAM • England finally saw the back of Steve Smith but only after a second century in his comeback Test saw Australia compile a potentially match-winning lead in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston yesterday.

Ashes holders Australia were 356-5 at tea on the fourth day - 266 runs ahead.

Smith made 142 following his 144 in the first innings of the match, the former Australia captain's first Test since the end of a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Matthew Wade, in his first Test for nearly two years, was 86 not out after putting on 126 for the fifth wicket with Smith.

Smith is just the fifth Australia batsman to score a hundred in both innings of an Ashes Test, following Warren Bardsley (1909), Arthur Morris (1946/47), Steve Waugh (1997) and Matthew Hayden (2002/03).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE