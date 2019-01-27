Sports World: Hosts UAE eliminate title-holders Australia

Hosts UAE eliminate title-holders Australia
AL AIN • Australia's defence of their Asian Cup crown ended in disappointment on Friday in the quarter-finals when a goal from Ali Mabkhout gave hosts the United Arab Emirates a 1-0 victory.
Mabkhout (above) scored the winner in the 68th minute after an error by defender Milos Degenek put him through on goal.
The UAE progress to the semi-finals against Qatar after their Arabian Gulf neighbours stunned South Korea 1-0 earlier on Friday.
Arnautovic spurns China to stay with Hammers
LONDON • Marko Arnautovic has ended the speculation concerning his immediate future by indicating he will stay with West Ham.
The Austrian forward admitted that he had been tempted by a reported £35 million (S$62 million) bid from a Chinese club, believed to be Shanghai SIPG.
However, the footballer took to Instagram on Friday to say he wanted to "put a stop" to the speculation and help his English Premier League side West Ham win the FA Cup this season.
Olympic marathon champ's ban doubled
PARIS • Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Jemima Jelagat Sumgong has had her doping ban doubled to eight years for trying to tamper with a positive test for EPO (erythropoietin), the Athletics Integrity Unit said.
Sumgong was found to have provided "fraudulent medical information".
She had already been banned for four years for failing a test five months after winning the 2016 Olympic gold.
